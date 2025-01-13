New Year's Eve In UAE: 11 Fireworks Locations Announced In Ajman
Ajman is all set for its own 2025 countdown, with skies lighting up at almost a dozen locations tonight, it was announced on Tuesday.
This means residents and tourists in Ajman won't have to brave the traffic and drive to other emirates to watch the fireworks. These venues also serve as an alternative for those who wish to avoid the expected crowds at some of the most popular NYE spots in Dubai.
Eleven places in Ajman will be hosting fireworks shows to ring in 2025, and two of these locations are readily accessible to all.
Here are the two major spots for the New Year's Eve fireworks in the emirate:
Al Jurf Area opposite Ajman Boulevard Ajman Corniche
Here are other locations where you can watch a fireworks show as you welcome the new year:
Ajman Saray Ajman Hotel Bahi Palace Ajman Hotel Fairmont Ajman Hotel Marsa Ajman Ajman Beach Hotel Corner Lounge Radisson Blu Hotel Ajman Ajman Food Festival
