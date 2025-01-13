Sharjah Literature Festival To Begin On January 17

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Sharjah is set to launch the inaugural Sharjah Literature Festival (SLF), which will take place from January 17-15 under the slogan, "Emirati Tales Inspire the Future."

The festival is being held under the patronage of Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and of Sharjah, and the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Authority and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association.

The festival is jointly organised by the Emirates Publishers' Association (EPA) and the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA). The activities will take place at the open area opposite the University City Hall in Sharjah, with daily events running from 16:00 to 23:00. The festival will showcase the UAE's rich literary heritage, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to interact with some of the most prominent Emirati writers, thinkers, and creative publishers. It aims to explore new horizons in writing and publishing, offering a vibrant atmosphere that blends culture and entertainment.