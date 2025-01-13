Laser Therapy Devices Market Worth US$ 5.7 Billion By 2035, Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 8.9% From 2025-2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Research, the global Laser Therapy Devices Market was estimated at $2.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $5.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report:The majority of hospitals were restructured to escalate hospital capacities for patients diagnosed with Covid-19. Non-essential surgical procedures were mostly postponed, which impacted the global laser therapy devices market negatively.Also, sudden sharp cut in the monthly income of individuals affected the market growth. However, the industry has now got back on track.The global laser therapy devices market is analyzed across product, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.Purchase Inquiry:Based on product, the diode segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The gas segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the forecast period.Based on application, the dermatology and aesthetics segment held nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period.Based on end user, the specialized clinics segment garnered nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 9.3% throughout the forecast period.Based on region, the global laser therapy devices market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global laser therapy devices market report include Baring Private Equity Asia Ltd (Lumenis), Alma Lasers, Cutera, Coherent, Inc., Biolase, Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Biolitec Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, BTL, and meditech international inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

