Meta’S Pivot May Force Lula And Supreme Court To Rethink Social Media Approach

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Meta company's recent policy shift compels Brazilian authorities to reassess their plans for curbing free speech on social platforms.



This development, reported by Gazeta do Povo, signals a potential power struggle between Big Tech and the Brazilian in the coming years. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes reacted strongly to Zuckerberg's announcement.



He called the American CEO "irresponsible" and asserted that social networks must obey Brazilian law to continue operating in the country. This response highlights the tension between tech giants and Brazilian authorities.



International relations and digital law experts suggest this clash may be the opening move in a long-term power game. Brazilian authorities might need to adjust their approach to restricting free speech on these platforms.



This shift could have far-reaching implications for Brazil's relationship with the United States. Elton Gomes, a political science professor, warns that if Brazil adopts extreme measures against social media companies, it could align itself with authoritarian regimes.







In addition, such actions might include suspending websites or blocking entire platforms. This approach could damage Brazil's international reputation and deter foreign investments.

A Political and Legal Showdown

Experts anticipate a more political than legal battle between Meta and the Brazilian judiciary in the coming years. The first effects may surface in the ongoing Supreme Court discussion about Article 19 of the Marco Civil. This debate could shape the future of free speech regulation in Brazil.



Digital law specialist Fernando Brizola believes the judiciary will tread carefully to avoid potential retaliation. He expects the American government to pressure Brazil to reconsider its actions against social networks.



However, this pressure could lead to a more balanced approach to regulating online speech. Gabriel Avelar, another digital law expert, points out that blocking Meta 's platforms would be more challenging than blocking X (formerly Twitter).



The political cost of taking down WhatsApp, for instance, would be enormous due to its widespread use in Brazil. This reality may force authorities to reconsider their tactics.

MENAFN13012025007421016031ID1109083379