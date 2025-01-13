Medical Tubing Market Poised For Growth, Expected To Reach USD 21.8 Billion By 2032 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Tubing Market

Medical Tubing Growth Accelerates with Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures and Advanced Biopharma Applications

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global medical tubing market , valued at USD 10.7 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The growth of the medical tubing market can be attributed to the increasing demand for medical devices, advancements in healthcare technology, and the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures that require specialized medical tubing.The increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures is significant driver.Medical tubing is vital for minimally invasive surgeries and diagnostic procedures, as it enables the precise delivery of fluids, gases, and medications through small incisions or natural body openings. These procedures are gaining traction due to their benefits, including reduced recovery times, minimized pain, and shorter hospital stays, driving the need for high-performance medical tubing.Furthermore, advances in healthcare technology and materials science are enhancing the performance of medical tubing. Innovations in biocompatible, durable, and flexible materials are enabling manufacturers to create specialized tubing products that meet the specific needs of different medical procedures. These innovations are expanding the range of medical tubing applications and fueling market growth.Additionally, the global focus on improving healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets, is driving demand for medical tubing. Governments and private entities are investing in healthcare infrastructure, resulting in an increased need for medical devices and consumables, including medical tubing, in regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East.Get a Sample Report of Medical Tubing Market @Key Players:. AP Technologies Group Pte. Ltd. (Custom medical tubing, Multi-lumen tubing). Davis Standard (Medical extrusion systems, Tubing extrusion machinery). Fine Tubes Ltd. (Medical-grade stainless steel tubing, Catheter shafts). Lubrizol Corporation (Thermoplastic elastomers, Crosslinked PE tubing). Nordson Corporation (Hot melt adhesive equipment, Medical tube bonding systems). Optinova (PVC medical tubing, Multi-lumen medical tubing). Putnam Plastics (PTFE tubing, Multi-lumen catheter tubing). RAUMEDIC AG (Silicone tubing, Micro tubing for medical applications). Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (Tygon medical tubing, Platinum-cured silicone tubing). Teleflex Incorporated (Endotracheal tubes, Catheter tubing). Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (PTFE medical tubing, FEP and PEEK tubing). Abbott Laboratories (Diagnostic tubing, Catheters). B Braun Melsungen AG (IV tubing, Catheter tubing). Conmed Corporation (Laparoscopic tubing, Electrosurgical tubing). DSM Biomedical (Polymer medical tubing, Polycarbonate tubing). Freudenberg Medical (Silicone rubber tubing, Tubing for medical devices). Heraeus Medical Components (Silicone tubing, Catheter shafts). Johnson & Johnson (Catheter tubing, Surgical instrument tubing). Medtronic (Catheters, Infusion tubing). TE Connectivity (Medical-grade connectors, Custom tubing for medical devices)Segmental AnalysisBy Product Type. Silicone. Polyolefins. Polyimide. Polyvinyl Chloride. Polycarbonates. Fluoropolymers. OthersThe medical tubing market based on product type was dominated by silicone-based medical in the year 2023, reporting of 30% market share. The prominence of silicone is due to its properties that are suitable for medical application. Excellent biocompatibility of silicone is highly demanded in the applications of direct contact with body tissues and fluids. Moreover, this material is highly flexible which helps in maneuverability of catheters and surgical drains and other medical devices which require high flexibility along or near the sterile part of the body. The thermal stability ensures that it can take the sterilization process without losing integrity and performance in critical settings. As an example, silicone tubing is used extensively in neonatal and pediatric applications where patency and patient comfort are life and death issues.By Application. Bulk disposable tubing. Catheters & cannulas. Drug delivery system. Biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment. OthersThe segment for catheters and cannulas accounted for 35% of the medical tubing market in 2023. In several medical processes, catheters & cannulas are widely used, which continues to drive the demand for medical tubing. One of these applications, significant in importance, are catheters, often used in cardiovascular interventions, dialysis, drug administration, and many others where fluid management is the key. As more patients also experience chronic diseases like diabetes and heart diseases, which significantly drives the catheter market, the necessity to continuously manage & treat these patients is also propelling catheter demand even further. While the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries increased the demand for catheters as they are used to assist many reduce recovery time and infection risk procedures. The growth rate of the segment is also driven by innovations in catheter design and materials due to improved patient comfort and safety. With healthcare providers continuously searching for the best patient care options, catheters and cannulas will remain in the top position among all segments in the medical tubing market and this can be rationalized by the increasing use of these devices in healthcare.By Material. Plastics. Rubbers. Specialty PolymersBy Structure. Single-lumen. Co-extruded. Multi-lumen. Tapered or Bump tubing. Braided tubingBy End-User. Hospitals and Clinics. Medical Device Manufacturers. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs). OthersBuy Full Research Report on Medical Tubing Market 2024-2032 @Regional AnalysisNorth America held the largest market share around 40% in 2023. Factors such as higher demand for medical devices, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising investment in medical technologies have enabled the region to lead the market. The U.S., especially, is a big player in the region with a considerable market share. A large consumption of medical tubing can be attributed to the well-established healthcare system and focus on innovative medical solutions. A growing elderly and obese population, along with associated chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, further drives this medical device demand, as these applications use catheters, dialysis tubing, and infusion lines, depending on medical tubing. Furthermore, the presence of key medical device manufacturers such as Medtronic, and Boston Scientific is also expected to drive demand for quality products such as medical tubing in the region. In addition, the demand for medical tubing is also driven due to the continuous development of minimally invasive surgeries and diagnostics in North America. These are supported by a regulatory backing as well as the availability of advanced medical devices, thereby leading the region to hold its position in the high share of medicine tubing market.Recent Developments. June 2024:Medtronic announced the launch of a new line of biocompatible medical tubing designed to improve the performance of cardiovascular devices. The new tubing features enhanced flexibility and durability, providing better patient outcomes in minimally invasive procedures.. May 2024:Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics expanded its portfolio of medical tubing by introducing a range of thermoplastic elastomer-based tubing that offers enhanced flexibility and biocompatibility. The new product is aimed at improving catheter performance in sensitive applications such as neurological and cardiovascular procedures.. April 2024:Freudenberg Medical introduced a new line of silicone-based medical tubing designed for use in advanced respiratory devices. The new tubing offers superior chemical resistance and is suitable for long-term implantation, meeting the growing demand for high-performance materials in critical care applications.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

