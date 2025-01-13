New Megatrends Report Unveils The Forces Shaping Consumer Behavior In Japan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt. Busy lifestyles make digital innovations and convenience a priority.

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Megatrends in Japan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour. It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in Japan.

The Megatrends in Japan report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Megatrends market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



Scope



Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt



The drivers shaping consumer behaviour



Megatrends framework

Busy lifestyles make digital innovations and convenience a priority

Convenience



Kao's laundry care innovations prioritise both efficacy and user convenience



Consumers seek ways to make life easier



Japanese employees strive for a better work-life balance



The possibility to buy on-the-spot appeals to older shoppers



Online shoppers enjoy the convenience of ordering from anywhere at anytime

Younger generations turn to more convenient meal solutions

Digital living



7-Eleven deploys world's first smart vision sensors to monitor interactions with in-store ads



Japanese youth are keen gamers



Consumers pay greater attention to data privacy



Younger consumers prefer online anonymity



Friends and family remain the first port of call for recommendations

Consumers expect a greater amount of online activity in future

Diversity and inclusion



Hitachi rewards diversity by boosting pay and ratings for inclusivity advocates



Japanese remain socially conservative



Consumers are largely disengaged from politics



Most are not comfortable with openly expressing their identity

Japanese consumers tend to be less connected to brand values than their global peers

Experience more



Virtual Roblox metaverse and app promote Tokyo as a tourist destination



Japan's experience economy continues to develop



High-quality dining is highly important to travellers

Older consumers are the most likely to seek out tailored experiences

Personalisation



Burger King unveils new Whopper incorporating traditional Japanese ingredients



Internet users are protective of their personal data

Consumers shy away from expressing their individuality

Premiumisation



Panasonic launches smart rice cooker that can measure rice and water by itself



Japanese shoppers remain price-sensitive



Baby Boomers are the most confident in their investments

Taste is the most important aspect for food buyers

Pursuit of value



NTT Docomo's d Point loyalty scheme can now be used on Amazon Japan



Gen X are the most frugal cohort



Most are worried about rising living costs



Shoppers continue to eschew used items

Young people are the most likely to support the circular economy

Shopper reinvented



Beauty platform @Cosme blends in-store and digital shopping experiences



Celebrity endorsement holds sway among younger consumers



Consumers enjoy a mix of offline and online shopping



Social commerce is still in its infancy

Gen Z engage the most with brands on social media

Sustainable living



Suntory starts using PET bottles made from used cooking oil



Japanese show relatively little concern about climate change



Support for ethical buying practices is still low



Cutting down on food waste is the most pressing environmental concern



Political discussion continues to defy social norms

Recyclability is considered the most important sustainable packaging feature

Wellness



Megmilk Snow Brand unlocks added value of milk products with functional ingredients



Massage remains the most popular way to beat stress



Japanese take a growing interest in holistic wellness



Consumers pay attention to health and safety Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900