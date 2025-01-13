Boeing announces it will donate USD1 million to inaugural fund for President-elect Donald Trump’s second term

(MENAFN) has announced it will donate $1 million (£812,600) to the inaugural fund for President-elect Donald Trump’s second term, joining a growing list of U.S. corporations making contributions. Other companies, including Google, Microsoft, Chevron, Meta, Amazon, and Uber, have also confirmed similar donations. Trump’s inauguration is set for January 20, marking the beginning of his second term in office. Boeing stated that its donation continues the company’s tradition of supporting U.S. presidential inaugural committees. The company has made similar contributions over the past three years.



Although Boeing is recovering from safety and quality control issues and losses from a recent strike, it is also working on building the next presidential aircraft, Air Force One, which is expected to enter service next year. During Trump’s first term, the president pushed Boeing to renegotiate its contract for Air Force One, citing the initial deal’s high cost. Google, following in the footsteps of other major tech companies like Meta and Amazon, also donated to the fund. Additionally, Google announced it would stream the inauguration live on YouTube and provide a direct link on its homepage. Ford, General Motors, and Toyota also contributed $1 million each.



Chevron, while not disclosing the amount of its donation, confirmed its support for the fund. The company emphasized its longstanding tradition of backing the inaugural committees of both political parties.

