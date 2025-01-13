(MENAFN) For weeks, Ukrainian forces have been facing a new and unfamiliar adversary: North Korean sent to reinforce Russia's after Ukraine launched a successful offensive and captured territory in Russia's Kursk region last summer. The arrival of these soldiers marked a troubling new phase in the conflict. Initially inexperienced on the battlefield, the North Koreans quickly adapted, gaining valuable combat experience, which could have significant implications as they continue to learn in the war against Ukraine. Unlike Russian forces, which Ukraine has been engaging with for nearly three years, Ukrainian troops were uncertain about how to approach this new enemy. North Korea's involvement came after Moscow and Pyongyang signed a pact to provide military assistance if either country was attacked. One Ukrainian soldier who encountered the North Korean troops described them as disciplined and organized, noting that they seemed more professional than the Russian forces. The soldier shared his observations with The Associated Press, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.



However, some Ukrainian special operations forces have posted drone footage on Telegram, ridiculing the North Koreans' tactics as outdated. Despite differing opinions, there is widespread agreement among Ukrainian soldiers, military intelligence, and others closely monitoring the situation: while the North Koreans arrived with little combat experience, they are rapidly gaining valuable skills. With an army of 1.2 million soldiers, North Korea boasts one of the largest militaries in the world. However, since the Korean War, its foreign military involvement has been minimal, leaving its troops lacking experience in modern warfare techniques like drone operations. Andrei Yusuf, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence agency, emphasized the global significance of the situation, saying: "For the first time in decades, the North Korean military is gaining real military experience. This is a global issue — not just for Ukraine and Europe, but for the whole world."

