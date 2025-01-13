UNICEF warns of acute malnutrition, child displacement crisis in war-torn Sudan

(MENAFN) Concerning the humanitarian situation in war-torn Sudan, UNICEF warned of "acute malnutrition" for young children in a grave warning released on Friday.



At a recent meeting, UN deputy Stephane Dujarric stated that UNICEF estimated 3.2 million kids under the age of 5 suffered “from acute malnutrition this year. Of these children, over 700,000 will likely suffer from severe acute malnutrition."



Outlining the condition in Sudan the "world's largest child displacement crisis," Dujarric declared that 5 million kids are “displaced because of the hostilities” and most “leave their families with only the clothes on their bodies."



Dujarric emphasized that families and communities are suffering the most from the violence, adding that Sudanese women can wander for weeks in search of food and shelter.



He cautioned that further deaths might result from obstacles to obtaining food and necessary services.



Since April 2023, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group and the Sudanese army have been engaged in combat, leaving the country in ruins.



