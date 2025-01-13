Torque Sensor Market On The Rise: Key Players And Cutting-Edge Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Torque Sensor Size

Torque Sensor Market Expected to Reach $16.82 Billion By 2026

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled, "Torque Sensor Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2018–2026", the global torque sensor market size was valued at $8.39 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $16.82 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:The Torque meters or Torque transducers are used to measure the torque of the systems that are rotating such as electric motors, gearboxes, craft shifts, and others. An important parameter in all the machines and engines is torque, which requires constant monitoring and measurement. The market is growing, owing to the rise in the application of torque sensors in the automotive sector. The market has a great opportunity to grow, owing to the development of non-contact and wireless sensors.The global torque sensor market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand for rotary and linear force torque sensors due to their wide usage in automotive applications. Manufacturers of automotive are incorporating more torque sensors in their tools to add additional features and keep ahead of other players in the highly competitive market.The sensors have penetrated in almost every industry vertical but have the highest usage in automotive, followed by industrial and aerospace & defense, among others. Cars incorporate torque sensors such as rotary, reaction, pressure, and force, among others, to keep track of parameters and provide a centralized system for automatic control. An increase in the trend of robotics in the production process is anticipated to boost the overall torque sensor market growth .The torque sensors are used to keep track of various parameters such as temperature, pressure, flow, level, and others to make the control of the whole process suitable and easy to go through a robot. This is because the torque sensors measure and feed their values to a centralized unit, which controls these parameters automatically.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Competitive Analysis:The Torque Sensor industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players in the global Torque Sensor Market include,Sensor TechnologyFutek Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.Crane ElectronicsPCB PiezotronicsABB Ltd.Datum ElectronicsHBMKistler GroupHoneywell International Inc.Infineon TechnologiesBased on torque sensor types, the dynamic torque sensor segment generated the highest revenue in 2018, followed by the static torque sensor segment. The torque sensor market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is expected to witness substantial growth in the global automotive steering torque sensor market. This is attributed to an increase in demand for such vehicles in various countries such as Germany and the U.K.The major factors that affect the adoption rate of torque sensors in North America include technological advancements and ongoing R&D activities in autonomous vehicles and the automotive industry for the adoption of advanced technology. Moreover, rapid developments in the Middle East, in terms of technological developments and medical facilities fuel the growth of the LAMEA market.The growth of the torque sensor market is driven by substantial growth in the demand for high-performance vehicles, an increase in penetration of EPS in passenger vehicles, and a surge in demand for new measurement technologies. However, high installation cost is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, emerging applications of torque sensors in the healthcare vertical and the evolution of the use of torque sensors in industrial applications offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.Inquiry before Buying:Key Findings of the Study:- By type, the static torque sensor segment generated the highest revenue in the market in 2018.- By application, the automotive segment generated the highest revenue in the market in 2018.- By region, Asia-Pacific secured the highest share in the torque sensor industry in 2018.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

