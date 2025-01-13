Cookbook Author Deborah Johnson Honored In The 2024 International Book Awards

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) DALLAS, Texas, June 19, 2024 – Cookbook author and enthusiast Deborah Johnson announced this week that her debut book, On Rising: Recipes and Rituals for Joyful Mornings, has won in the highly competitive Cookbooks category in American Fest's 2024 International Book Awards, one of the world's largest international book award programs.



On Rising, published in December 2023 by Summit Street Press, is more than a cookbook-it is a beautifully crafted guide to reimagining the kitchen as a place of presence and joy, designed to inspire and uplift readers every morning. The book combines practical recipes with heartfelt stories, visual guides, and opportunities for personal reflection, and includes luxurious finishes, hand-drawn fonts and illustrations, an embossed cover, edge printing, and a personal note from the author.



"Writing On Rising was a labor of love in every way, and knowing that it resonates with readers is deeply rewarding,” Deborah Johnson commented,“My goal has always been to empower readers to feel confident in the kitchen, because cooking can be such a powerful love language. I hope this honor helps to keep spreading that life-changing love."



The cookbook, which was named a winner out of thousands of entries from authors and publishers around the world, offers everyday go-to meals, sweet and savory brunch ideas, and recipes for dessert and drinks, along with recommendations for finding extra joy in the kitchen and the daily routines of life.



Deborah reflected on the book as the fulfillment of a childhood dream that relentlessly tugged at her heart, despite feeling risky and impractical. Seizing a rare opportunity to respond to this dream, she chose to leave her comfortable corporate job to create work that truly mattered to her. "Ultimately, answering that calling on my heart to write On Rising has been a profoundly liberating and healing journey," Deborah said.



On Rising is available at deborahesjohnson or on shelves at select retailers.



About Deborah Johnson: Deborah Johnson is an author, wellness advocate, and former food industry professional who has found her true calling in helping others find more joy and fulfillment in the daily rhythms of life. On Rising: Recipes and Rituals for Joyful Mornings is her debut book, earning her recognition and acclaim in the international literary community. Drawing from her belief that cooking is a powerful form of expression and nourishment, Deborah infuses her recipes with love and intention, emphasizing the transformative potential of homemade meals.



About Summit Street Press: Summit Street Press is a publisher dedicated to producing high-quality books that inspire and transform readers' lives. With a focus on wellness, creativity, and personal growth, Summit Street Press is committed to bringing meaningful and beautiful works to the world.



