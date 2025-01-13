At Mahakumbh 2025, Brazilian Devotee Says 'I Am Searching For Moksha'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A devotee, who had come from Brazil to take dip in the holy water and participate in the 'Shahi Snan' at Mahakumbh 2025, said on Monday, "It's amazing here, India is the spiritual heart of the world... Water is cold but the heart is filled with warmth."

The Brazilian devotee, Francisco, said he came to India for the first time in search of Moksha. "I practice Yoga and I am searching for Moksha," he told news agency ANI.

The Mahakumbh 2025 began on Monday, January 13, with 6 million devotees already taking a holy dip in the Sangam by 9:30 AM, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. The 45-day religious event is expected to witness the largest-ever human gathering, with over 40 crore people anticipated to attend.

Devotees from not just India but around the world reached the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to take a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Despite the freezing waters during the cold winter season, a group of foreign devotees took a dip in the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the 'mystical' Saraswati.





A devotee from Spain expressed that he felt very lucky to have taken a dip there. "We are many friends here--from Spain, Brazil, Portugal... We are on a spiritual trip. I took a holy dip and enjoyed it much; I am very lucky," he said.

Meanwhile, a devotee from South Africa's Cape Town said,“It's so beautiful. The streets are clean, the people are so friendly and happy... We practice Sanatan Dharm...”

This year, the Mahakumbh has an added significance to it as it falls during a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years. The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies)