Dr. Kerry Evans Award For Nursing Students: Scholarship Supporting The Future Of Compassionate Patient Care

With an award amount of $1,000, the Dr. Kerry Evans Award for Nursing Students aims to alleviate financial burdens for aspiring nurses while fostering their potential to make meaningful contributions to healthcare. This prestigious scholarship is available to undergraduate students across the United States who meet the following eligibility criteria:



Be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate program and pursuing a career in nursing.

Demonstrate a commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care and resilience in overcoming challenges. Be a U.S. citizen or legal resident.



The scholarship is open to all qualified undergraduate nursing students, regardless of their location, school, or nursing specialty focus.

A Vision Rooted in Leadership and Compassion

Dr. Kerry Evans , a distinguished leader in emergency medicine, has dedicated his career to delivering high-quality care in some of the most demanding healthcare environments. After completing his medical degree at the University of Louisville School of Medicine and his residency at Southern Illinois University, Dr. Evans excelled in roles such as medical director and system medical director, where he oversaw emergency services for multiple hospitals and managed care for over 50,000 patients annually.

His extensive experience and leadership have earned him recognition as a pioneer in fostering resilience and compassion within healthcare teams. The Dr. Kerry Evans' Award for Nursing Students reflects his personal mission to inspire future generations of nurses who share his commitment to excellence in patient care.

By establishing this scholarship, Dr. Kerry Evans seeks to honor the dedication and perseverance demonstrated by nursing students who aspire to transform lives through their work in healthcare. His legacy of leadership and compassionate care serves as a guiding light for those pursuing this noble profession.

Details of the Scholarship

The $1,000 award provides an opportunity for nursing students to focus on their studies and professional growth, free from some of the financial pressures often associated with higher education. The deadline for applications is September 15, 2025 , with the winner being announced on October 15, 2025 .

Eligible students are encouraged to submit their applications via the scholarship's official website at . Applicants must include documentation of enrollment in an accredited undergraduate program and an essay detailing their dedication to compassionate care and the challenges they have overcome in their educational journey.

An Investment in the Future of Nursing

Dr. Kerry Evans has long been an advocate for advancing healthcare through education, innovation, and mentorship. His establishment of the Dr. Kerry Evans Award for Nursing Students reflects his deep understanding of the critical role nurses play in shaping the future of medicine.

Dr. Kerry Evans ' s commitment to resilience and compassion resonates through this scholarship, which aims to inspire nursing students to embrace these values as they advance in their careers. Through this initiative, Dr. Kerry Evans reaffirms his dedication to nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals who will carry forward his legacy of transformative care.

Apply Now to Shape the Future of Healthcare

Undergraduate nursing students across the United States are invited to seize this unique opportunity to receive financial support and recognition for their commitment to compassionate care. The Dr. Kerry Evans Award for Nursing Students stands as a testament to the enduring impact of Dr. Kerry Evans's career and his unwavering dedication to fostering excellence in healthcare.

For more information on the scholarship and application process, visit .

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Dr. Kerry Evans

Organization: Dr. Kerry Evans Award

Website:

