Tiktok's US Future In Limbo: Billionaire Frank Mccourt's Project Liberty Proposes Acquisitionwill Bytedance Say 'Yes'?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) TikTok is facing a potential ban in the United States due to national security concerns. Alarms have raised alarms over the app's data privacy practices, fearing that user data collected by TikTok could be accessed by the Chinese government, given its parent company, ByteDance, is based in China. These concerns have prompted discussions about the app's future, with options for a complete ban while on the other hand its sale to a US-based company to ensure greater control over American user data. Amid this uncertainty, Project Liberty has stepped forward with a bold proposal to acquire TikTok's US assets and reimagine the platform with an American-made digital infrastructure, aiming to protect both users' privacy and the platform's continued existence in the US.

Spearheaded by Project Liberty Founder Frank McCourt, The People's Bid for TikTok has submitted a proposal to ByteDance to acquire TikTok 's US assets. This move aims to preserve TikTok's community, while reimagining the platform with an American-made digital infrastructure. The bid's goals include ensuring privacy and data control for TikTok's 170 million US users and preventing a platform ban , all while limiting disruption for TikTokers and stakeholders.

Project Liberty's vision for a new TikTok

Frank McCourt, Founder of Project Liberty, shared his vision for the future of TikTok.“We've put forward a proposal to ByteDance to realize Project Liberty's vision for a reimagined TikTok – one built on an American-made tech stack that puts people first,” McCourt said.“By keeping the platform alive without relying on the current TikTok algorithm and avoiding a ban, millions of Americans can continue to enjoy the platform.”