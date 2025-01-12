Denmark Reportedly Reaches Out To Trump Team Over Greenland
Denmark sent private messages to United States President-elect
Donald Trump's team, expressing readiness to discuss boosting
security in Greenland or increasing the US military presence on the
island, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the matter,
The report noted that Denmark aims to address Trump's security
concerns without altering Greenland's status.
Trump has called the island vital to US national security,
referencing competition with Russia and China.
