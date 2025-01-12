Jeff Bezos 'Optimistic' About Space Business Under Donald Trump, Says 'Trusts' Elon Musk Won't 'Undercut' Competitors
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jeff Bezos in an interview with Reuters said on Sunday he feels "very optimistic" about his space company's future under Donald Trump's incoming administration, and that he is not concerned about SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's influence on the president-elect's space agenda.
Further, the billionaire and world's second richest man added that he“trusts” Musk (the world's richest person), to not use his position in the trump administration for personal gain or to undercut Blue Origin, the report added.
This is a breaking story, more updates coming...
