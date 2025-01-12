J&K Panchayat Electoral Rolls Near 7 Million Mark
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Final Panchayat electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir will be published on January 20 amid indications that total voters in the rural bodies will be close to 7 million after the massive revision exercise undertaken by the State Election Commission (SEC).
Nearly 3.7 lakh new voters have been added during the exercise while deletions could be around one lakh. Total electorates are expected to be just a few thousand short of 7 millions.
Entire revision exercise of electoral rolls was undertaken under the supervision of State Election Commissioner BR Sharma and a large number of staff under guidance of concerned Deputy Commissioners conducted the exercises that lasted nearly two months.
“Final electoral rolls for the Panchayats would be published on January 20,” officials told the Excelsior but declined to comment on exact data.
However, as per the sources, during extensive revision exercises ordered by the SEC, nearly 3.7 lakh voters have been added and around one lakh have been deleted. This will take the total electorates in the Panchayats to just a few thousands less than 7 million.
