Omar, Sinha Greet People On Lohri, Makar Sankranti
Date
1/12/2025 8:11:10 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the occasion of the festivals of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, which fall on January 13th and January 14th, respectively.
In his message, the Lieutenant Governor has said:“On the joyous occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, I extend my greetings and felicitations to all and wish them health, happiness and prosperity.”
Sinha said that these traditional festivals, celebrated with great enthusiasm and rejoicing, provide us a pious occasion to salute the indomitable spirit of our hardworking farmers and to recognize their invaluable contribution to J&K's growth.
“May these festivals bring prosperity and joy to all,” he added.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasions of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, wishing joy, peace and prosperity to all celebrating these festivals.
In his message, the Chief Minister emphasized the spirit of togetherness and happiness that festivals like Lohri bring, allowing people to come together and share moments of joy amidst their busy lives.
He expressed hope that these celebrations would usher in an era of peace, harmony and prosperity for the region.
“Lohri holds a special significance, symbolizing the vibrant culture and traditions of our land. May these celebrations strengthen bonds and spread warmth and happiness among everyone,” the Chief Minister said.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conveyed his best wishes to all communities observing these festivals and prayed for a bright and prosperous future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
