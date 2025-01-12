FM Outlines Jordan's Vision For Syrian Reconstruction At Riyadh Diplomatic Meetings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Jan 12 (Petra) -- of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi articulated Jordan's strategic vision for Syria's future during Sunday's high-level ministerial consultations in Riyadh, which advanced the framework established at December's Aqaba meetings.In substantive interventions across two ministerial sessions, Safadi delineated the imperative for coordinated international support of "a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned process" to rebuild the nation."We must ensure Syria's unity, cohesion, and while systematically addressing the threat of terrorism and restoring Syria's security, stability, and regional role," Safadi said.Addressing the humanitarian dimension, Safadi emphasized the criticality of international support during Syria's transitional phase, particularly in establishing conditions conducive to refugee repatriation."Jordan stands prepared to extend all possible assistance at this historic juncture, which we envision as a catalyst for the monumental task of rebuilding Syria as a free, stable, and sovereign nation that safeguards its citizens' rights," he stated.The Foreign Minister outlined specific security imperatives, emphasizing the need for robust counter-terrorism measures to prevent terrorist groups from regaining footholds."Syrian territory must not serve as a threat to any state or provide sanctuary for terrorist elements," he emphasized during the deliberations.The Riyadh meetings, structured in two sequential sessions, first convened Arab foreign ministers and regional organization heads before expanding to include Western powers and multilateral institutions.The discussions produced a presidential statement addressing key regional concerns, including Israeli activities in the buffer zone near Jabal al-Shaykh and Quneitra.Safadi conducted extensive bilateral consultations on the margins of the main sessions, engaging with counterparts on pressing regional developments and mechanisms for implementing the agreed frameworks for Syria's stabilization.