Kuwaiti Specialized Hospital Provides Services S. Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Specialized Hospital announced on Sunday it has provided services to approximately half a million displaced Palestinian among the one million living in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Dr. Suhaib Al-Hams, the Hospital's Chairman of the Board, said in a press release that the number of patients treated at the hospital has reached 490,119, in addition to performing around 5,000 surgical operations of various types since the field hospital began operations six months ago.

He added that the number of displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis exceeded one million, with approximately 4,000 patients visiting daily and 40 surgeries performed, noting that there are 10 births daily.

Al-Hams praised; particularly, the Kuwaiti Relief Society, which supports the health system in facing the significant challenges amid the genocide faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza for more than 461 days.

He called for further donations to provide the health system with a lifeline to continue delivering services to the displaced.

The Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah city in the southern sector was destroyed after the Israeli army invaded the city six months ago. (end)

