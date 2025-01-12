Ultra-Orthodox Israeli demonstrators block highway due to IDF draft

(MENAFN) Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jewish blocked a major highway near Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, on Thursday to oppose the conscription of Haredi men into the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).



Since the founding of Israel in 1948, Haredi Jews had been exempt from military service, but in June 2023, the Israeli Supreme Court revoked their exemption. This ruling coincided with the IDF's efforts to address manpower shortages due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Haredi men began receiving conscription notices in August, though few have volunteered to serve.



The protesters, affiliated with the hardline Jerusalem Faction, staged a sit-in on Route 4, blocking traffic in both directions and clashing with police. Chants of "We will die and not enlist" echoed through the crowd, and protesters accused officers of being "Nazis." The protest lasted several hours before police cleared the road, though no arrests were made.



This demonstration follows the IDF's recruitment of Haredi men for its new ultra-Orthodox unit, the Hasmonean Brigade. Since its announcement in early January, around 50 recruits have joined, with plans for more in the coming months.



The Haredi community, with over a million members in Israel, is known for its strict religious practices. Many members believe military service disrupts their religious duties, such as Torah study and prayer, and have opposed conscription for years. The IDF has adjusted its policies to accommodate their religious customs. Meanwhile, the government is finalizing a bill that would regulate Haredi conscription, with provisions to exempt full-time seminary students.

MENAFN12012025000045015687ID1109081011