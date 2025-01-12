Chad begins French troop withdrawal with 100 soldiers leaving Abeche facility

(MENAFN) According to Chadian authorities, some 100 French departed the Abeche facility in Chad early on Saturday as part of an agreement to remove its military forces.



The French Forces are leaving Abéché today, January 11, 2025, the General Staff of the notifies the national and international public.



“The ceremony for the retrocession of this base took place in the presence of the of the Armed Forces for Veterans and War Victims,” in line with a statement by the General Staff of the Chadian armed forces.



With a departure deadline of January 31, the final phase of the French leave is the evacuation from the Sergeant Adji Kossei facility in the nation's capital, N'djamena.



Paris was given six weeks by Chad to evacuate 1,000 troops and their gear by January 31.



Paris started removing troops after the Chadian Foreign Ministry declared on November 28 that military cooperation with France would terminate.



MENAFN12012025000045016953ID1109081006