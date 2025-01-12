Urban Battles Continue In Chasiv Yar Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Active urban battles are ongoing in Chasiv Yar. The Ukrainian defense forces are making progress, but the Russian are still advancing.

Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for Ukraine's Khortytsia Group of Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, when asked about the current situation with the defense of Chasiv Yar, Ukrinform reports.

"Active urban battles are ongoing in Chasiv Yar. The enemy is trying to get back to the refractory plant. Ukrainian are trying to repel them, and so far they have managed to deal them a serious blow. The enemy's tactics there are quite simple: they try to regroup, gather strength and strike again each time," Trehubov said.

According to him, such battles have been going on there for quite some time - the Russian army amasses forces, crosses the canal, tries to get to the refractory plant, but the Ukrainian military repels them.

War update: 184 clashes on frontlines, Pokrovsk sector remains hottest

"We have certain success, but we should understand that Russians continue to make repeated attempts," the spokesman said.

As reported, in the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, some positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were destroyed as a result of Russian assaults and shelling attacks, Ukraine's Khortytsia Group of Forces stated on January 11.