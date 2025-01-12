The Nest, Malabar Hill: Mumbai’s New Urban Forest – Rebuilding a haven for nature enthusiasts

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 10: The Nest, a 1.2-acre urban forest nestled in Malabar Hill, is set to open its doors as a biodiverse sanctuary for nature enthusiasts. Revived by The Heritage Project in collaboration with nature:re and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), this hidden gem is a milestone in the city’s Green Corridor initiative to combat the declining green cover.

“Urban spaces like The Nest play a crucial role in preserving the delicate balance of our ecosystem. They inspire a deeper appreciation for the natural world and our place within it,” said Radha Goenka, Founder of The Heritage Project and Director of RPG Foundation. “The native plants were carefully selected keeping in mind the naturalised areas. The Nest marks a significant milestone in our vision of creating a greener and more resilient city for future generations.”



Revival process of The Nest:

• Planting 8,000+ new plants and trees (350 species with 200+ native species) resulting in an ideal 70:30 ratio of native to exotic species

• A multi-sensory experience through thoughtfully curated zones – Bird Zone, Butterfly Zone, Indigenous Zone, Medicinal Zone, and Carbon-Sink Zone – each featuring its unique ecosystem and biodiversity

• Creating a stepping stone habitat* that connects fragmented ecosystems and supports the migration and dispersal of flora and fauna throughout the city

• Refurbishing the area infrastructure using sustainable materials



While most green spaces around the city are curated and manicured gardens, The Nest, formerly known as Shantivan, stands as a pioneering prototype, aiming to replicate a thriving forest-like ecosystem.



By preserving the existing trees and plantations, the revival has focused on introducing native plants and ensuring the conservation of various species, including birds, trees, plants, insects, and fungi. These species coexist and interact within a thriving ecosystem, and the conservation of this ecosystem is crucial for maintaining the delicate balance between these species.



In its earlier avatar, the space had fallen into disrepair, with numerous encroachments, littering, and neglected public infrastructure making it less accessible to visitors. The restoration effort also focused on improving facilities – like sanitation facilities, walkways & pathways.

• Universally accessible washrooms refurbished by repurposing wood from fallen trees from the city

• Stone crete is used to create clearly demarcated pathways, and bamboo is used to refurbish the gazebos.

• Sensitive lighting is installed throughout space, and all zones and plant species are clearly labelled to educate visitors.

These features make the space more inviting and enjoyable for visitors while preserving the natural beauty and existing ecosystem of the place.





