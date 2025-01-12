Careem’s 2024 wrap-up

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE - 9 January 2025: In 2024 Careem simplified life and created earning opportunities for millions of people across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. The region’s leading Everything App now offers over 20 digital services, from food and grocery delivery to international and domestic payment services, ride-hailing, bike-sharing, and more.



Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-founder of Careem, commented: "In 2024, we invested in simplifying the lives of our customers in many ways, making it more convenient than ever to access multiple services in a single app. Our food and grocery delivery offers have grown into best-in-class, reliable services; and so many people trusted Careem Pay with their everyday payment needs. We are extremely grateful for the trust of our customers, captains and partners in 2024 and look forward to delivering even more value in 2025.”



2024 highlights:

• Careem Food expanded from Dubai, Riyadh and Amman to also serve Abu Dhabi, with even more exceptional value delivered through the launch of ‘Member Mondays’.

• Careem launched Quik Electronics, a new 60-minute delivery of electronics items including phones, laptops, headsets, and gaming consoles across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

• A new Udhiyah service delivered customizable meat to customers for Eid Al Adha in 2024 - and will be available again in 2025.

• Careem DineOut, the in-app F&B discovery and discounts platform available in Dubai, Amman and Riyadh, added hundreds of restaurants with discounts of up to 50% off dining bills and average savings of $17 per booking.

• Careem Pay launched eight new international remittance corridors - adding Lebanon, the UK, the Philippines, and five corridors in Europe, alongside corridors to India and Pakistan.

• Careem Plus subscribers saved an average of $82 per month in the UAE.

• Right Click, Careem’s in-app donations platform, supported by Careem colleague contributions, channeled over $952k to around 15 NGOs in the region.



Careem Food

• One prolific customer in the UAE placed 1,531 Careem Food orders in 2024, totaling over $9,600.

• Another set a single-day record by placing 83 Careem Food orders worth over $307.



Careem Groceries

• The Careem Groceries product range increased by 66%, reflecting a much wider range of orders.

• The fastest recorded delivery in Abu Dhabi took just 1.03 minutes, with Dubai close behind at 1.57 minutes.

• The largest single order in Dubai cost over $1,860 which consisted of a bulk order of 475 home and pantry items.

• One frequent shopper placed 988 orders this year, spending a total of over $11,670 on Careem Groceries in 2024.

• Another customer placed 16 separate orders in a single day in August 2024.

• The most popular delivery time in the UAE was 7 pm.



Careem DineOut

• Careem DineOut, Careem’s in-app dining discovery and discounts feature, recorded an especially large transaction at Kempinski The Palm valued at $7,000, which enabled the customer to save over $2,000 in a single visit.

• Average savings across DineOut transactions stood at $17 per booking.

• Allo Beirut took the lead as the most popular restaurant for reservations and discounts through DineOut.



Careem Pay

• Careem launched eight new remittance corridors from the UAE in 2024, adding the Philippines, the UK, Lebanon, Spain, Italy, France, Ireland, and Germany to the list.

• The fastest transfer on record was completed in just 11 seconds, reflecting the platform’s capacity for near-instant processing of cross-border remittances.



Careem Plus

• Careem Plus members saved an average of $82 per month in the UAE through unlimited free delivery on food and grocery orders, instant discounts of up to 50% on dining bills, credit back on 10 rides every month, as well as discounts on home cleaning, laundry, and Careem Bike.

• Some members saved as much as $3,270 in the UAE and $3,240 in Jordan throughout the year.



Careem Rides

• In 2024, over 90 million ride-hailing trips were completed across the region, covering over 1 billion kilometers (that’s further than Mars!)

• The longest motor bike ride was an impressive 140 km in Lahore, Pakistan.

• Riyadh led with the largest number of long and short rides, showing Careem rides is there for all types of commutes.

• The most popular booking time for Careem Rides across the region was 14:00 GMT.

• Over 90% of Careem users earned a 5-star rating in 2024.

• The longest trip? 920 km. And the shortest? A quick 500 meters.



Careem Bike

• Riders using Careem’s bike-sharing service collectively displaced 1.91k tons of CO2 (the equivalent of removing 536 cars off the road), representing a 47% improvement in emissions reduction compared to 2023.

• Over 12.6 million kilometers were covered via Careem Bike in 2024.





MENAFN12012025007469016123ID1109080755