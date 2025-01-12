عربي


Azerbaijan To Host 2026 World Sumo Championships

1/12/2025 5:06:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has been selected as the host country for the 2026 World Sumo Championships.

According to Azernews , the decision was made by the International Sumo Federation during a meeting in Krotoszyn, Poland.

Azerbaijan secured the right to organize the championship by successfully competing against other candidate countries, with its bid supported by the Japan Martial Arts Association.

MENAFN12012025000195011045ID1109080716


AzerNews

