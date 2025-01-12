Azerbaijan To Host 2026 World Sumo Championships
Azerbaijan has been selected as the host country for the 2026
World Sumo Championships.
According to Azernews , the decision was made by
the International Sumo Federation during a meeting in Krotoszyn,
Poland.
Azerbaijan secured the right to organize the championship by
successfully competing against other candidate countries, with its
bid supported by the Japan Martial Arts Association.
