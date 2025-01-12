Victory for Mabkhout Owaida Alkirbi and Driving Partner Ali Hamad Alkirbi in the Al Masaood Automobiles CSI3* Ride and Drive

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 11 January 2024 – The CSI3* Al Shira’aa Arabians Accumulator kicked off day three of the Al Shira’aa Horse Show, with 20 out of the 70 starters taking the maximum score of 65 points. But the UAE’s Mohamed Hamad Ali Alkirbi jumped the fastest, clearing the round in 43.96s aboard Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club’s Chantal to clinch first place. Fellow Emirati riders Naser Ali Aljneibi and Ahmad Abdulla Al Khadim completed the top three, with Aljneibi securing second place on Patonn with 65 points in 45.57s and Al Khadim in third on Supertramp SR Z in 47.80s.



It was an incredible win for Canadian rider Lea Rucker in the CSI3* Abu Dhabi Sports Council 135cm Speed Class. The only combination to jump a double clear, she rode her talented 12-year-old bay mare Barcelona to victory in 37.67s. Slightly faster, in a time of 34.42s, but with an unfortunate pole down, Osama Al Zabibi followed in second place, riding Bec Hugo. British talent Nina Barbour took another third place, this time aboard Ak’s Culcha Candela, stopping the clock on 38.18s with four faults.



The Al Masaood Ride & Drive class concluded the penultimate day of week one, with spectators on the edge of their seats as the professional riders and class sponsors sped around a course behind the wheel of the awaiting Nissan Patrol. The 12-strong class saw qualified riders tackle a short course of jumps before dismounting and running towards the awaiting vehicle, where their driving partner attempted to complete the course with speed and accuracy. First place went to Mabkhout Owaida Alkirbi from the UAE, partnered by his cousin, Ali Hamad Al Kirbi behind the wheel. The pair completed the round clear in 83.98s, with Ali proving that he’s as quick behind the wheel as he is in the saddle.



“It’s an honour to be part of such a thrilling class at the Al Shira’aa Horse Show. The drivers and the riders were very impressive, and it’s great to see the all-new Nissan Patrol handling the course so well,“ commented Bachir Gemayel, Sales & Marketing Director Al Masaood Automobiles.



Over in Arena Two, the day got underway with the CSICh-A final presented by Mandara. It was yesterday’s young Canadian rider, Setareh ‘Star’ Sadeghi on Alesi, who emerged victorious. One of only seven to jump clear and go through to the jump off, the talented combination stopped the clock on 31.58s to take top honours. Bahraini rider Abdulla Mohamed Nedham rode Espoir de Forets into second place in 32.18s, while third place went to Syrian rider Zuhir Mhd Fadi Al Zabibi on Snow White, jumping clear in a slightly slower time of 32.21s—just 0.03s behind.



The UAE emerged victorious in the CSIU25-A Al Shira’aa Tour Two Phase, with Ali Hamad Al Kirbi and Al Shira’aa Stables-owned Dubai, taking first place in this 145cm qualifying class in 24.41s. British rider Lily Attwood secured second and third place, navigating Karibou clear in 25.51s and Johnnie Walker in 26.05s around the imposing course. The top riders will go head-to-head in the CSIU25 Presidential Court Final on Sunday afternoon in Arena One, battling for a share of the €28,200 prize fund.



UAE riders dominated the leaderboard in the final class of the day in Arena Two, with Emirati rider Saleh Mufrrej Ali Mohamed lifting the Emirates Arabian Horse Society CSIJ-A 130cm trophy. Riding Espresso, this marks the pair’s hat trick of wins this weekend, finishing in 29.39s. Second place went to Mabkhout Owaida Alkarbi on Delphine Von Rocherath Z in 31.31s, with Ali Mufrrej Ali Mohamed Alkarbi and Air Ukraine taking third in 31.36s.



Week one concludes tomorrow evening with the Al Shira’aa Grand Prix presented by Longines, featuring a €105,000 prize pool.



Caption: Mabkhout Owaida Alkibi take first place in the Al Masaood Automobiles Ride and Drive

