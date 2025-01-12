Russian Army Loses Another 1,750 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Last Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 12, 2025, amounted to about 808,250 people, including another 1,750 people over the past day.
This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 9,756 (+5) Russian tanks, 20,289 (+18) armored combat vehicles, 21,839 (+22) artillery systems, 1,260 (+0) MLRS, 1,042 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 331 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical level UAVs - 22,021 (+63), cruise missiles - 3,018 (+1), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), motor vehicles and tankers - 33,598 (+64), special equipment - 3,694 (+2).
The data is being updated.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine showed how reconnaissance men destroy Russian military targets with Sich strike and reconnaissance drones.
