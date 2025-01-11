Grassroots Strength Fuels Todd 'TJ' Stein's Campaign For District Leader In AD76

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Todd "TJ" Stein, Campaigining

Todd 'TJ' Stein with his mother, a Lenox Hill advocate, and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine

Todd 'TJ' Stein with his friend, Sara Paxton, and Crave Sushi owner Brian Owens, enjoying a night out at the popular spot.

Stein with House Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Celebrating equality and unity at the 2024 Gay Pride Event with Letitia James and Stein

Todd“TJ” Stein, a dedicated community advocate and proven leader, announces his campaign for District Leader in Assembly District 76, Part A.

- Todd "TJ" SteinNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Building on strong grassroots momentum, Stein is poised to challenge the status quo and offer the district's constituents a fresh voice committed to progress, transparency, and accountability.In the recent endorsement vote at the local Democratic club, Stein delivered an impressive performance, garnering significant support in a race against an entrenched incumbent. Despite the challenges of running against an incumbent who has never faced a primary, Stein's showing was a powerful indicator of the community's readiness for change.“The numbers speak for themselves,” Stein said.“Our campaign's strength demonstrates that voters in this district are eager for new leadership and are ready to have their voices heard at the ballot box in June. For too long, the district has lacked a competitive primary process for this party position. This changes now.”This campaign marks the first time in years that constituents in AD76 will have a real opportunity to decide their representation for District Leader through a primary election. Stein is committed to earning the trust of every voter, ensuring their concerns are heard, and advocating for meaningful change.“I am excited to begin petitioning with my team on February 25th and look forward to meeting constituents throughout the neighborhood,” Stein added.“This campaign is about creating an inclusive and transparent Democratic Party that listens to the people it represents. Together, we can build a stronger community.”As a longtime advocate for fair pay for home care workers, an active member of the Community Board, and a dedicated participant in the Democratic Club, Stein has consistently championed issues that matter most to Upper East Side residents. His campaign is focused on key priorities, including housing affordability, public transportation, senior care, and fostering greater civic engagement.Stein's candidacy offers voters a clear choice: an experienced advocate with a fresh vision for the district's future. With petitioning beginning on February 25th, Stein looks forward to engaging with the community, listening to their concerns, and building a coalition ready to win in June.About Todd“TJ” SteinTodd“TJ” Stein is a community leader and advocate with deep roots in Assembly District 76. He has worked tirelessly on behalf of seniors, caregivers, and families throughout the Upper East Side. Stein serves on Community Board and has been an active voice for fair pay and labor equity.

