Ukraine To Introduce Compulsory Financial Literacy Course In Schools

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Starting in 2025, Ukrainian students in grades 8-9 will be required to take the course "Entrepreneurship and Literacy." The pilot phase of the course began in 2024.

That is according to the Deposit Guarantee Fund of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

The course will become a compulsory subject in comprehensive secondary for students in grades 8 and 9 from 2025.

To ensure schools have the necessary materials, a group of experts, including representatives from the Deposit Guarantee Fund, educators, and scholars from various regions of Ukraine, have developed a comprehensive teaching kit.

The kit will include a textbook, workbook, teacher's guide, electronic resources, and lesson presentations.

So far, 96 teachers have been trained to teach this new subject in schools.

The course was created to help students navigate the modern financial world and make informed decisions. The need for such a course has grown due to the increasing complexity of financial matters and the importance of financial literacy for making sound personal and business decisions.

As reported, the course development began in 2021, with the Ministry of Education approving the model curriculum for grades 8-9. The project, titled "For Educators – by Educators," involved 16 scholars and teachers from five regions of Ukraine.

In July 2024, Ukraine also approved the National Financial Literacy Strategy until 2030, which aims to enhance the population's financial awareness.