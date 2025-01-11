'Give Your Head A Shake!': Former Canadian PM Jean Chretiena Lambasts Donald Trump Over 'Canada 51St US State' Claim

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Canadian Prime Jean Chretien offered a blunt advice to US President-elect Donald on Saturday – "Give your head a shake!". His statement came after Trump said Canada should become the 51st state of the United States.

"Canada would never agree to become part of the US," Chretien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

| Canada considers retaliatory tariffs in response to Trump's threats

Jean Chretien , who was Canada's prime minister f rom 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern US neighbour who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America's closest ally, the Associated Press reported

He said Trump's remarks amounted to "totally unacceptable insults and unprecedented threats" to Canadian sovereignty.

"To Donald Trump , from one old guy to another, give your head a shake!" Chretien was quoted as saying.“What could make you think that Canadians would ever give up the best country in the world – and make no mistake that is what we are – to join the United States?”

| Trump explains why he wants Canada as the 51st state and Trudeau as 'Governor' Trump's expansionist rhetoric

Trump repeatedly referred to Canada as the "51st State". He said recently that he will use "economic force" and not“military force” to acquire Canada. He also took to social media platform TRUTH to share a map showing Canada a part of the United States (US). "Oh Canada!," he wrote as posted a picture of distorted map of the US.

Not just at Canada, but Trump has tossed expansionist rhetoric at other US allies, with arguments that the frontiers of American power need to be extended to the Danish territory of Greenland, and southward to include the Panama Canal.