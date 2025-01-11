Ontario Premier responds humorously to Trump’s repeated calls for Canada to become part of US

(MENAFN) Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded humorously to US President-elect Donald Trump’s repeated calls for Canada to become part of the United States. Ford suggested Canada could instead purchase Alaska and Minnesota, including Minneapolis, as a counteroffer. He made it clear that while might be joking, such a merger between the two countries was unrealistic and would never happen under his leadership.



Trump, who has referred to Canada as the "51st state" and claimed that many Canadians would be open to joining the US, has suggested using "economic force" to push for such a union. He also posted maps on social media showing how the US and Canada would look merged into one entity.



Ford emphasized that Canada remains sovereign and not subject to US control, while also noting the importance of strong trade relations between the two nations. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau firmly rejected Trump's suggestion, reiterating that Canada would never become part of the US.



