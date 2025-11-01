More Than 22,500 Children Brace For A Devastating Storm As Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi To Make Landfall In Northern Madagascar

(MENAFN- APO Group)



Families and children in Northern Madagascar are bracing for a deadly Tropical Storm, with fears of massive gusts of winds, violent storms and flooding which have prompted widespread evacuations, Save the Children said.

According to the meteorological department, Northern Madagascar has been experiencing heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours with more very heavy rain, strong winds and storm surges forecast over central and northern Madagascar starting from 11 January.

In mid-December last year, Madagascar was spared the worst of Tropical Storm Chido which

killed at least 39 people and left thousands injured in the French overseas territory of Mayotte . However today, the second tropical cyclone of the season to hit southern Africa region is expected to cross Madagascar with devastating impact.

Save the Children said that extreme weather events such as Storm Dikeledi are becoming more frequent as a result of the climate crisis. The destruction caused by multiple successive extreme weather events in the past shows the immediate need for more funding from higher-income countries to support lower-income countries in dealing with climate impacts, the aid agency added.

Save the Children's Country Representative for Madagascar, Tatiana Dasysaid:

“We are extremely concerned that more than 22,500 children living in areas expected to be hit by the cyclone are at risk of being displaced, losing their homes, school and possibly being injured or killed by falling objects or floods.

“From past experience, the cyclone is likely to cause extensive damage to residential areas and vulnerable yet vital public infrastructure such as schools and hospitals.

“We're worried that heavy downpour of up to 100 mm is expected in the northern regions in the next 48 hours and beyond, which could trigger massive flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, leading to more people being impacted and a possible humanitarian crisis.

“Save the Children has operations in the Northern region of Madagascar, and we are prepared to support in the initial impact assessment and help affected families and children.”

Save the Children has already pre-positioned key school stocks and supplies in Sava region and has strengthened the preparedness of the communities, particularly at school level, to cope with cyclones.

With thousands of people at risk from Tropical Storm DIKELEDI's devastating impact, immediate rescue operations and humanitarian aid are desperately needed to save lives. Save the Children also calls on higher-income countries to increase climate funding, to support lower-income countries, who are most affected by climate change.

Save the Children has been working in Madagascar since 2016, specializing in cash-based assistance and child protection interventions. Over the years, we have responded to several humanitarian crises ranging from droughts to the devastating impact of tropical cyclones. In 2024, Save the Children programmes in Madagascar reached over 12,700 children.

