(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Excitement and mirth was around as students of Dr. MGR-Janaki College for Women in traditional attire celebrated Pongal in the institution's campus today (11 Jan). It was amazing to watch bustling activities happen in a village setting recreated specially for the occasion.



Pongal fete gets all its rustic charm at Dr. MGR-Janaki College for Women



Over 4000 students wearing traditional Half Sari / Silk Sari added perfect color to the celebrations. Kummiyattam, Garagattam, Oyilaatam, Kaavadiyaattam, Silambaattam and Bommalaattam folk dances performed by students made onlookers tap their feet to the beat.





There were shops entirely set up and managed by students. They played vendors and sold Bangles & Balloons, Sugarcane Juice, Butter Milk, Tender Coconuts and Cotton Candy and more. Scenes of Mehendi Artists, Parrot fortune-telling, porridge vending, Bhajji and Sundal stalls brought alive the beauty of village sandhai.



Students' harmonic chorus of ' Pongalo... Pongal ' ripped the air when the Pongal came to a boil, the main dish offered to god as thanksgiving for good crop and harvest. With this the festivity came to a close.



“In this fast-changing world, it is important for us to preserve our tradition and values. Celebrations like this will help younger generation realize the richness of our culture and pass on it to the next generation. Towards this effect, our college is regularly organizing culturally rich events,” said Dr. Kumar Rajendran, Chairman, Dr. MGR-Janaki College for Women .



For more details, please visit: .