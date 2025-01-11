عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Army Conducts Search Op Following Suspicious Movement Near Loc In Jammu

Army Conducts Search Op Following Suspicious Movement Near Loc In Jammu


1/11/2025 8:11:32 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The army on Saturday conducted a search operation after getting a tip-off about suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector here, security officials said.

Some villagers observed the movement of some suspected persons, believed to be terrorists, at Jogiwan in the early hours of the day and reported the matter to the nearby Army camp, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said the Army troops immediately cordoned off the village and the adjoining forest area and conducted a thorough search operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there has been no trace of the suspected persons so far, the officials said, adding the search and cordon operation was continuing when the last reports were received.

Three heavily armed terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were eliminated in the area in a two-day-long operation in the Akhnoor sector on October 28 and 29, last year.

Read Also Kennel Facility Inaugurated In Anantnag To Help In Search & Rescue Ops Search Operation In Jammu's R S Pura Sector

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN11012025000215011059ID1109079159


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search