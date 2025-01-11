Army Conducts Search Op Following Suspicious Movement Near Loc In Jammu
Date
1/11/2025 8:11:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The army on Saturday conducted a search operation after getting a tip-off about suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector here, security officials said.
Some villagers observed the movement of some suspected persons, believed to be terrorists, at Jogiwan in the early hours of the day and reported the matter to the nearby Army camp, the officials said.
They said the Army troops immediately cordoned off the village and the adjoining forest area and conducted a thorough search operation.
However, there has been no trace of the suspected persons so far, the officials said, adding the search and cordon operation was continuing when the last reports were received.
Three heavily armed terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were eliminated in the area in a two-day-long operation in the Akhnoor sector on October 28 and 29, last year.
