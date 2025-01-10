REE Automotive To Participate In 27Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company management will participate in 1-on-1 meetings with institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE), an automotive company and provider of full by-wire electric trucks and platforms, will participate in the 27th Annual Needham Growth in New York City on January 14, 2025. Company leadership including the CEO and co-founder Daniel Barel, CFO Hai Aviv and Chief Strategy Officer Dana Rubenstein will participate in 1-on-1 meetings to discuss the company's software-defined vehicle (SDV) technology, market opportunities and goals for the future.

Conference participants may schedule a meeting with REE by contacting Dana Rubenstein at ... .

To learn more about REE Automotive's patented technology and unique value proposition that position the company to break new ground in e-mobility, visit .

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology company that allows companies to build electric vehicles of various shapes and sizes on their modular platforms. With complete design freedom, vehicles Powered by REE® are equipped with the revolutionary REEcorner®, which packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel. As the first company to FMVSS certify a full by-wire vehicle in the U.S., REE's proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer and brake control eliminates the need for mechanical connection. Using four identical REEcorners® enables REE to make the industry's flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries. REE platforms are future proofed, autonomous capable, offer a low total cost of ownership (TCO), and drastically reduce the time to market for fleets looking to electrify. To learn more visit .

