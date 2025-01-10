Agilence Launches Five New Analytics Modules That Address Inventory Losses And Enhance Safety

(MENAFN- Pressat) Agilence, the leader in data analytics and loss prevention solutions for retail, supermarket, restaurant, and hospitality organizations, today announced the launch of five new modules for its Agilence Analytics platform: the RFID Module, Expiring Inventory Module, Physical Inventory Module, Alarm Module, and Cash Over/Short Module. These purpose-built add-ons enhance the Agilence Analytics with prebuilt dashboards, reports and metrics that deliver value immediately.

"Inventory distortion cost retailers $1.7 trillion dollars in 2024 according to IHL Group . Addressing inventory with data from RFID sensors, inventory expiration dates, and verified stock can help address this problem while also improving customer satisfaction by having actual items in place for purchase," said Russ Hawkins CEO. "Further, proper monitoring and management of alarms and cash enhances overall safety, which improves customer experience and employee retention."

Key Modules and Capabilities:

1. RFID Module: Revolutionizing Inventory and Loss Prevention

The RFID Module integrates item-level tracking for unparalleled inventory visibility and shrink management, empowering users to analyze shrink patterns and pinpoint theft or misplacement events; track item movement across store zones to optimize placement and sales; and leverage real-time cycle counts to improve inventory accuracy.

2. Expiring Inventory Module: Minimizing Shrink with Proactive Management

This module highlights at-risk inventory nearing expiration, giving users the ability to identify high-value items at risk of expiring within configurable timelines, analyze vendor practices contributing to expired goods, forecast expiration trends to improve inventory flow and reduce losses, and more.

3. Physical Inventory Module: Streamlining Inventory Control

This module consolidates physical inventory counts to provide a verified baseline for shrink analysis and adjustments, enabling users to analyze shrinkage by item, store, and region; align physical and on-hand inventory for accurate forecasting; and automate year-end inventory reporting for operational efficiency.

4. Alarm Module: Enhancing Security and Operational Insights

The Alarm module centralizes data from alarm providers, integrating it with POS, inventory, labor, and video surveillance systems. With the Alarm Module, Agilence customers can track alarm activity trends, unauthorized access, and emergency responses; correlate alarm data with shrink and workplace safety incidents; optimize operational efficiency by addressing high-frequency alarm triggers, and more.

5. Cash Over/Short Module: Mitigating Cash Handling Risks

The Cash Over/Short Module simplifies variance tracking across registers, stores, and employees, allowing users to identify cash discrepancies and high-risk transactions, analyze over/short trends and improve reconciliation processes, and detect fraud and policy violations for targeted interventions.

These modules join the existing set of Agilence Analytics Modules, which include the eCommerce, Direct Store Delivery (DSD), and Scale Production Modules released in 2023.

“These modules further fuel our AI-powered loss prevention and compliance platform to reduce loss, control shrink, combat internal and external theft, and, most importantly, safeguard employees and customers,” said Brian Brinkmann, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Agilence.

For more information about these new modules and their transformative capabilities, visit or see Agilence at Booth #1035 during the NRF Big Show 2025, January 12–14, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, NY.