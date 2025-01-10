Coldest Days Of Season Observe In South Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The cold weather that has gripped South Korea for several days has now reached the peak of the season, Azernews reports.

In the provinces of Gangwon and North Gyeonggi-do, temperatures have plummeted to below -20 degrees Celsius. A record low of -24.9°C was recorded in the Pyeongchang area of Gangwon Province. In the capital, Seoul, the mercury also dropped to its lowest level of the season, reaching -12°C. The cold was further intensified by strong winds, making the air feel even chillier.

Meteorologists predict that these frosty conditions will persist for the coming days.

Interestingly, the cold front has not only affected the northern regions of the country but has also caused temperatures in the southern areas to fall below seasonal averages. In cities such as Gwangju and Busan, temperatures dipped to -10°C.

Heavy snowfall has led to significant disruptions, with 21 highways closed and ferry services to 20 destinations postponed. As of now, there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries due to the extreme cold.

In addition to the freezing temperatures, South Korea's power grid is under heightened scrutiny as energy consumption surges during this unprecedented cold snap. Authorities are advising residents to conserve energy where possible.