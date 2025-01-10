Coldest Days Of Season Observe In South Korea
By Alimat Aliyeva
The cold weather that has gripped South Korea for several days
has now reached the peak of the season, Azernews
reports.
In the provinces of Gangwon and North Gyeonggi-do, temperatures
have plummeted to below -20 degrees Celsius. A record low of
-24.9°C was recorded in the Pyeongchang area of Gangwon Province.
In the capital, Seoul, the mercury also dropped to its lowest level
of the season, reaching -12°C. The cold was further intensified by
strong winds, making the air feel even chillier.
Meteorologists predict that these frosty conditions will persist
for the coming days.
Interestingly, the cold front has not only affected the northern
regions of the country but has also caused temperatures in the
southern areas to fall below seasonal averages. In cities such as
Gwangju and Busan, temperatures dipped to -10°C.
Heavy snowfall has led to significant disruptions, with 21
highways closed and ferry services to 20 destinations postponed. As
of now, there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries due to
the extreme cold.
In addition to the freezing temperatures, South Korea's power
grid is under heightened scrutiny as energy consumption surges
during this unprecedented cold snap. Authorities are advising
residents to conserve energy where possible.
