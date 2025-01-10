New Lebanese President To Begin Consultations For Forming Government

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The newly elected president of Lebanon Joseph Aoun declared on Friday that he would begin on Monday consultations with legislators pending formation of a new government.

The Presidency said in a statement that Aoun would begin the consultations on January 13 at the Presidential Palace, situated in the hilly region of Baabda southeast of Beirut.

Aoun was elected by Parliament on Thursday ending more than two years of vacancy of the presidential post.

Earlier today, the Presidency declared that he asked the caretaker premier Najib Mikati to carry on with the state tasks until forming a new, full-powered cabinet.

A Presidency statement quoted Mikati as saying after meeting the president at the Baabda palace that the country entered a new phase where arms possession should be restricted to the State. (end)

