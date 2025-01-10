Tech Employment Ends Year With Uptick In Hiring, Comptia Analysis Finds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Tech unemployment rate falls to 2%

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech hiring increased during the latest jobs data release, resulting in a corresponding decrease in the tech unemployment rate, CompTIA , the world's leading provider of vendor-neutral information (IT) training and certification products, reported today.

Analysis of U.S. Bureau of Statistics (BLS) #JobsReport data reveals the tech unemployment rate dropped to 2% in December, the lowest level since November 2023. The national unemployment rate was essentially unchanged at 4.1% for the month.

The base of tech employment throughout the economy increased by a net new 7,000 positions. In the aggregate the core tech workforce totals nearly 6.5 million workers.1

Employment within the technology industry sector, encompassing all types of workers, declined by 6,117 jobs.2 Positions in PC, semiconductor and components manufacturing accounted for the bulk of the cuts. The tech sector employs nearly 5.6 million people, which translates to a percentage decline of 1%.

"This marks the 100th release of the CompTIA Tech Jobs report," noted Tim Herbert, chief research officer, CompTIA. "What an incredible journey in tracking tech workforce trends over the past decade. A true honor to be at the center of such an innovative and dynamic space."

There were 434,415 active employer job postings for tech positions in December, including 165,189 newly added during the month.3 Both totals were down from November. Positions in software development and engineering, IT project management, cybersecurity, data science and analysis and tech support had the most activity.

Companies with the largest numbers of December job postings included Amazon, Accenture, Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers, GovCIO, Robert Half, Lumen Technologies and Insight Global.

Employers listed open positions at all career levels. Among postings that specified a work experience requirement, 22% sought candidates with 0-3 years of experience; 28% of openings sought workers with 4-7 years of experience; and 16%, 8 years or more.

Across all tech occupations 45% of December job postings did not specify a four-year degree requirement for applicants. Openings for network support specialists (85%), tech support specialists (72%) and computer programmers (54%) had notably higher percentages.

The "CompTIA Tech Jobs Report" is available at .

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the world's leading provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources.

Learn more at .

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

+1.630.678.8468

1 Monthly occupation level data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics tends to experience higher levels of variance and volatility.

2 Labor market data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and employer job postings from Lightcast may be subject to backward revisions.

3 Active job postings include open postings carried over from previous months and new postings added by employers.

SOURCE CompTIA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED