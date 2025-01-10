LEASING LAUNCHES AT UNION CHANNEL, THE FIRST GOWANUS WHARF BUILDING TO REACH COMPLETION, AT 240 THIRD AVENUE

Co-developers Charney Companies and Tavros Capital have opened the doors to their newest residential experience for modern living

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leasing has launched at Union Channel, located at 240 Third Avenue, in Gowanus, Brooklyn; it is the first of four new buildings that make up the campus of Gowanus Wharf by co-developers Charney Companies and Tavros Capital . Union offers 224 residential rental apartments, with 25% designated as affordable housing.

Designed by Fogarty Finger Architecture,

the striking nine-story building features a dimpled aluminum metal panel and an undulating architectural concrete

façade, with floor to ceiling windows.

The residences at Union Channel feature premium engineered luxury flooring and nine-foot ceilings.

"We are thrilled the first building from our Gowanus Wharf vision is ready to welcome residents," said Sam Charney, Principal of Charney Companies. "Bringing quality housing to New Yorkers is a deep passion us and we are very proud of this milestone."

Exclusive leasing is conducted by Charney Brokerage , led by Jini Van Maarseveen and Ian Smith. Property management for Union Channel is handled in-house by Charney Management .

Distinctive kitchen finishes, including Daltile concrete countertops with porcelain tile backsplashes, wood laminate millwork, and stainless-steel appliances. Bathrooms are equally refined, featuring wood laminate millwork and large-format porcelain tile floors and wall finishes. Residents will enjoy stunning views that stretch north towards Boerum Hill, east towards Park Slope, and south towards Gowanus and the water. Additionally, a host of luxurious amenities await the building's tenants, including a 24-hour doorman, a landscaped roof deck with a swimming pool, a premier gym and yoga room, a coworking lounge, and a residents' sky lounge.

"As developers, we have ensured that Union Channel will not only provide exceptional living experiences, but also reflect its Gowanus surroundings and foster a sense of community and connection among residents," said

Nicholas Silvers, Founding Partner of Tavros

Capital. "We love Gowanus and are dedicated to building relationships and partnerships with the cultural nonprofits and programs that have been embedded in the neighborhood for decades."

Union Channel is conveniently connected to transit, just one block from the Union Street R train station, which provides easy access to downtown Manhattan. The neighborhood boasts abundant green spaces, including The Douglas and Degraw Pool and Thomas Greene Playground with handball courts, offering plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation. Gowanus is alive with creative energy, culture, and entertainment, featuring galleries, restaurants, bars and coffee shops, and more.

Following Union Channel, the next buildings to debut at Gowanus Wharf will be Douglas Port at 251 Douglas Street, Nevins Landing, at 310 and 340 Nevins Street, and an 827-unit yet unnamed site at

175 Third Street. Prices start at $3,100 for studios and $7,300 for three-bedroom apartments. The Gowanus Wharf team is committed to creating a modern living experience for residents. Through the Gowanus Wharf App , residents will be able to pay rent, book fitness classes, connect with one another, and more, simplifying every aspect of life at Gowanus Wharf. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit gowanuswharf or please call 607-318-2884 to speak directly with a leasing agent. Additional content on social media can be found at @gowanuswharf and @charneycompanies . Select interior photos can be viewed here .

About Charney Companies:

Charney Companies is where cultivation meets innovation, blending a healthy respect for the craft, aesthetic ambitions, and standards of traditional placemaking with an embrace of modern technologies and attitudes around equity in housing. With a foundation as builders first, Charney views real estate not only as an investment vehicle, but as a public good that delivers warmth, engenders fairness, and cultivates beauty in the social fabric of a place. With over 15 years and 2.5 million square feet of experience, Charney's fully integrated approach including construction management, brokerage services, and property management, uniquely positions the firm to build beautiful communities and experiences.

About Tavros Capital:

Tavros is a privately-owned real estate investment management and development firm. They invest on a discretionary basis, with a strong focus on New York City, and a global investor base of family offices, trusts, high net worth individuals, and institutions. Core to the Tavros discipline is the quality of its partnerships with tenants, investors, and lenders. As an owner and property manager, Tavros aims to ensure a positive experience for its tenants through attention to detail and a focus on quality of life.