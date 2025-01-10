NTIA Awards Secureg $6M To Ensure Integrity And Interoperability Of Open Radio Access Networks (O-RAN)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High Assurance PKI for Critical Infrastructure

SecureG, Fujitsu and others partner to Develop Traceability for Open Units (O-RU); Device Identity and Centralized Registry

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SecureG, the world's most secure root of trust provider, today announced it has been selected by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to receive a $6M grant from the Public Wireless Chain Innovation Fund's second Notice of Funding Opportunity. SecureG is partnering with Fujitsu, Rhythmic Technologies, and other industry leaders to research and develop a novel architecture that promises to reduce implementation costs and integration hurdles for O-RU suppliers and enhance the overall security posture of the entire O-RAN ecosystem.

“Open Radio Access Networks offer greater efficiency and innovation; however, the individual implementations of the O-RAN systems can lead to interoperability issues and security risks when vendors take contrasting approaches,” said Todd Warble, CTO of SecureG.“Together, SecureG and its partners will unlock interoperability and expedite onboarding of new vendors to benefit the larger O-RAN ecosystem.”

3GPP, the Open RAN Alliance, and government entities such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have published extensive guidelines, standards and frameworks, but rely on each O-RAN ecosystem participant to interpret and implement them individually. Individual interpretations can become a source of security risks, as well as hindering scalability and interoperability.

SecureG and its partners are researching and analyzing existing standards, protocols, and best practices to document how digital identities can be assigned, documented, and made available to partners to produce a trustworthy network built upon a validated supply chain.

SecureG is developing a Supply Chain Traceability (SCT) Registry platform that provides these key components:

.Reliance on“Zero Touch Provisioning.”

.Ability to integrate device identities with credentials.

.A high-trust key management infrastructure to provide an objective“authority” for secure credentialing and validation.

.The necessary security operations to create a commercially viable and practical solution for chipset manufacturers, vendors, and MNOs.

“This registry will provide O-RU component providers and manufacturers with a simple approach to build credentials directly into their chipsets without requiring extensive and costly security implementations each time,” said Mr. Warble.“At the same time, network operators can be assured that their providers are providing trusted components compliant with security standards that can be easily integrated into their networks.”



About SecureG

SecureG was conceived by MITRE EngenuityTM and CTIATM to establish and maintain trust for 5G networks, machine-to-machine communication, and Zero Trust Architecture. SecureG's Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) services can be customized to meet the security posture and scaling requirements of any network, device manufacturer, or software service. Learn more at SecureG or contact ....

