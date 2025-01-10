Toll Brothers New Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon To Downingtown, Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Chester County townhome community, Stonemill Village , is coming soon to 5 Grayson Lane in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. of the Sales Center and model home is underway and sales will start in spring 2025.

Located in the prestigious Downingtown Area School District, Stonemill Village will feature 89 two-story townhomes in a quiet neighborhood close to every convenience. Home buyers will be able to choose from a variety of exquisite home designs ranging from 1,825 to 2,114+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. The community offers home buyers a low-maintenance lifestyle with lawn care, snow removal, trash, and recycling included. Homes will be priced from the $600,000s.









“With floor plans designed for today's buyers featuring home offices, basements on select home sites, and outstanding personalization options, Stonemill Village will offer residents the best in luxury living,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania.“In addition to our build-to-order homes, we are excited to offer quick move-in homes at Stonemill Village that will be available for every timeline upon opening.”

Toll Brothers home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Marsh Creek State Park, Eagle Village Shops, Main Street at Exton, King of Prussia Mall and Town Center at King of Prussia, as well as Philadelphia's sporting arenas, stadiums, and more.

Major highways including Routes 202 and 30 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are easily accessible from Stonemill Village, offering homeowners convenient access to Philadelphia, New Jersey beaches, Pocono Mountains, and New York City.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Stonemill Village and Toll Brothers communities throughout Pennsylvania, call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/Pennsylvania.









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

