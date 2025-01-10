International Test Pilots School Canada Selects Avioniq Modelling Simulation Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

L-39 Aircraft at ITPS (Canada) Ltd.

Students gain the ability to train using models of currently deployed missile types

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avioniq is pleased to announce that its AqLab and AqModel modelling simulation technologies have been selected by ITPS (Canada) Ltd. (“ITPS Canada”) to equip its fleet of military training aircraft.ITPS Canada's two training divisions, the International Test Pilots School (“ITPS”) and International Tactical Training Centre (“ITTC”), deliver highly specialised flight training to Civil and Military Aviation professionals using its mixed fleet of 30 aircraft, including jet trainers, transonic fighters and single-engine aircraft, and advanced simulation capabilities.With the integration of Avioniq's AqLab and AqModel into ITPS' live and simulated training syllabus, students will gain the ability to train using models of currently deployed missile types, allowing them to understand in-flight missile performance and characteristics to enhance their decision making, survivability, and ultimately lethality in combat operations.The Avioniq AqLab and AqModel model simulation framework allows users to quickly build, analyse and replicate the performance of complex missile model systems and sub-systems, for use in live aircraft and simulator-based training efforts. By training using missile models that accurately reflect their real-life counterparts, pilots can more effectively train for operations in the contested battlefield, including beyond-visual range operations.Delivery of the software is set to take place in January 2025 with entry into service beginning later in 2025.Mikael Grev, Founder and CEO of Avioniq, said:“With the addition of AqLab and AqModel to their training toolkit, ITPS Canada will be able to easily and quickly replicate real world threats for the purposes of preparing their trainees for the challenges they will face in combat. We look forward to seeing this capability stand-up in the ITPS fleet, and working with the team to begin effecting positive training outcomes for their students.”Dave Lohse, Acting Chief Executive Officer at ITPS (Canada) Ltd, said: "Integration of leading-edge innovations like Avioniq's AqLab and AqModel modelling and simulation products into ITPS' aircraft and simulator fleets will ensure that our students continue to receive world-class tactical and flight test training now and into the future. Embedded Tactical Training Systems are a key enabler for graduating competent tactical pilots, as well as exposing the next generation of flight test professionals to the complex hardware and software integration activities they will likely encounter upon return to their sponsors' organisations."

