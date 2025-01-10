From Purified Water To Perfect Play: How Coffee Fuels Dubai's Desert Vipers Cricket Team

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – The Desert Vipers, one of the UAE's leading teams, and Bluewater, a global leader in sustainable water purification and beverage solutions, are delighted to announce the renewal of their partnership for the 2025 ILT20 season. This collaboration ensures the players have access to uncontaminated, purified water, enhancing player wellbeing both on and off the field.

As the Official Sustainable Hydration Partner of the Desert Vipers, Bluewater will continue to provide players with access to uncontaminated, purified water, promoting enhanced player wellbeing both on and off the field. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to excellence, sustainability, and health, ensuring peak performance while contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment.

Last ILT20 season, Bluewater Group enabled the Desert Vipers to avoid using 14,400 single-use plastic bottles through a combination of its filtration technology and iconic, refillable water bottles. This season's newly designed Desert Vipers water bottles will be available for fans to purchase through the team's online store. Bluewater Group and Desert Vipers will be donating profits from the sale of the bottles to Bat for A Chance, the Desert Vipers charity partner which helps underprivileged children experience cricket.

The Vipers' player management recognises that optimal performance requires more than just physical fitness; it also depends on mental clarity, relaxation, and high-quality recovery between matches. This holistic approach is reflected in their emphasis on creating the perfect environment for players during their stay at JA Resort in Jebel Ali.

Research conducted by Bluewater underscores the profound impact water quality has on the taste and composition of coffee. Tap water often contains impurities or mineral imbalances that can compromise both the flavour and aroma of a brew. To ensure the best for their players, the Desert Vipers have integrated Bluewater's state-of-the-art purification and mineralisation system into their players' lounge.

This setup includes a premium coffee machine, guaranteeing every cup is brewed with water customised for optimum taste by harnessing Bluewater's patented LiquidRockminerals mixture harvested from mountains in the north of Sweden dating back millions of years. This attention to detail elevates the coffee experience and provides players with a calming ritual to relax and mentally prepare for matches.

“Our partnership with Bluewater is about more than just hydration-it's about creating a winning environment,” said Philip Oliver, CEO at the Desert Vipers.“From the field to the lounge, every detail matters when it comes to enhancing performance, and Bluewater helps us deliver that.”

An equally significant aspect of this partnership is Bluewater's support for the Desert Vipers' Schools Sustainability Education Programme. This initiative, targeting students aged 8-11 across the UAE, combines cricket with lessons on environmental responsibility. By engaging young minds, the programme aims to instil a culture of sustainability while fostering a passion for cricket among future generations.

“Bluewater's mission is to ensure people at home, work and play can hydrate with drinking water that is free of contaminants such as toxic chemicals like PFAS and microplastics now found increasingly in both tap and bottled water globally,” said Bengt Rittri, Bluewater founder and CEO.“Building on our vision to end the need for single-use plastic water bottles with innovative, disruptive water purification solutions, we believe this partnership will not only ensure sustainable hydration for the Vipers but also inspire tomorrow's champions to protect the environment while excelling in sports.”

The three-year partnership with Bluewater aligns seamlessly with the Desert Vipers' broader sustainability initiatives, including their commitment to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework and the upcoming Plastics Report. Scheduled for publication this January, the report provides a comprehensive review of the team's efforts to combat plastic pollution. It will highlight strategies to reduce reliance on single-use plastics and showcase progress toward a more sustainable future.

This partnership with Bluewater further exemplifies the team's dedication to sustainability in every aspect of their operations, reinforcing their status as pioneers in uniting sportsmanship with environmental stewardship.

*END*

The Desert Vipers are one of six teams competing in the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20). Owned by Lancer Capital and renowned for both sporting excellence and a deep commitment to sustainability, the team champions the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework, aiming to cut its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 to this mission is the Desert Vipers Schools Programme, engaging thousands of children across the UAE in cricket, while fostering education on healthy living and environmental stewardship. In January, the team will release a detailed Plastics Report, showcasing its efforts to combat plastic pollution. From recycling unused kits into fan jerseys to slashing plastic waste, the Desert Vipers are redefining environmental responsibility in sports. By innovating on and off the field, they inspire future generations to take meaningful action for the planet.

Founded in 2013 in Stockholm, Sweden, Bluewater has set its sights on being the world's most planet-friendly water purification and beverage company by innovating and marketing disruptive hydration solutions for home , work , and play. Award-winning Bluewater Group products are available globally to consumers, hotel and catering operations, event, venue, and sporting organizations, educational institutions, and for public dispensing. Learn more about our purpose-driven mission on our website .

Desert Vipers Media Relations (Sustainability): ...

Chief Communications Officer Dave Noble: ...