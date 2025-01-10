Dubai Investment Real Estate Celebrates 5-Million Safe Man-Hours At Danah Bay
1/10/2025 10:14:09 AM
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai investment Real estate Company (DIR), a subsidiary of Dubai Investments, proudly announces the exceptional milestone of achieving 5 million Safe Working Man-Hours Without a Lost Time Injury (LTI) at the Danah Bay project in Ras Al Khaimah. This achievement underscores DIR's steadfast commitment to prioritizing safety, fostering a culture of care, and ensuring the well-being of its workforce throughout the construction of this prestigious waterfront community.
This success is a testament to the dedicated efforts of DIRC, consultant AE7, main contractor Ali & Sons, subcontractors, and every site worker who played a vital role in this significant accomplishment. Their unwavering focus on Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) continues to set an exceptional standard for the entire project, ensuring a secure and productive work environment.
Set for handover in Q1 2025, Phase 1 of Danah Bay will feature an exclusive mix of two-bedroom townhouses, three-bedroom villas, and four-bedroom waterfront villas, alongside residential apartments and a premium 4-star hotel resort. Spanning an expansive 90,000 square meters and valued at over AED 1 billion, the development is designed to redefine waterfront living through its seamless blend of luxury, functionality, and world-class amenities.
This milestone reflects Dubai Investments vision of delivering innovative, sustainable, and premium communities that enrich lifestyles and foster long-term value.
