(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

Armenia's claim to values faces an undeniable test as it continues to sidestep addressing the legitimate demands of Azerbaijanis expelled from Western Azerbaijan. Prime Nikol Pashinyan's recent statements, marked by historical distortions and geographical misrepresentations, only deepen the confusion and evade the core issue: the restoration of the rights of hundreds of thousands of displaced Azerbaijanis.

Armenian leadership's reluctance to engage with the Western Azerbaijan Community underscores a deeper resistance to reckoning with its own past. Western Azerbaijanis were expelled from their ancestral lands during a series of forced deportations. Despite this, the term "Western Azerbaijan" is dismissed by Armenia as an unfounded claim, rather than a reflection of historical realities and the rights of displaced peoples. Note that the issue of Western Azerbaijan is not a matter of territory, but rather a human rights issue. The term "Western Azerbaijan," is rooted in historical facts and is used in the context of the right to self-identification. The Armenian government should focus on addressing the core essence of the issue instead of engaging in debates about geographical and historical details. (for historical context) .

President Ilham Aliyev, during his interview with Azerbaijani TV channels, shed light on this critical matter:

"I believe it would be appropriate for Armenia's Prime Minister to meet with representatives of the Western Azerbaijan Community. To my knowledge, they are even ready to travel to Yerevan. He should meet them, hear their concerns, and listen to them. These people were unjustly expelled from those lands. They have every right to return. If this does not happen, then what kind of European democracy can we speak of? Armenia portrays itself as a country pursuing the path of European democracy. Let them demonstrate this visibly."

Despite portraying itself as a beacon of "European democracy," Armenia has failed to take substantive steps toward addressing the plight of Western Azerbaijanis. Instead, Pashinyan's administration has chosen to present the concept of "Western Azerbaijan" as a territorial claim. Yet, as President Ilham Aliyev emphasized, Azerbaijan's demands focus solely on the restoration of human rights and justice, not territorial expansion.

"Our request is exactly this, and demanding it does not mean claiming any territory. It's about approaching this from the perspective of human rights, and we will not remove this issue from the agenda," President Aliyev reiterated.

Let us note an important fact that, the Armenian leadership has consistently maintained a "slippery position" regarding the issue of Western Azerbaijan. We can recall the unfounded and contradictory claims made by Nikol Pashinyan in his statement on July 25, 2023, where he referred to the "voluntary departure" of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and the suggestion of "payment of compensation" to them. The Armenian government should understand that individuals have the right to return to their homeland, regardless of the circumstances under which they left. By not permitting the return of Western Azerbaijanis, the Armenian government is committing a crime against humanity.

The Armenians were aware of the harsh deportation of Azerbaijanis from Western Azerbaijan. They understood that they had occupied the lands of a neighboring country-lands that had never rightfully belonged to them. In Armenia, they naively believed that this situation would persist indefinitely and that the world, along with Azerbaijan itself, would eventually accept the occupation of Garabagh.

In his remarks, Azerbaijani President highlighted the work already done to support the community's cause:

"It was in those years that, on my recommendation, Azerbaijani scientists began to create scientific works. For example, a major scientific work was created on the Iravan Khanate, historical maps were published on the past life and settlement of Western Azerbaijanis there. The Western Azerbaijan Community was created, its activities were further improved, including contacts with many international organizations, and this issue has already been put on the international agenda."

Yet, Armenia's leadership remains mired in contradictory statements. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's recent denial of the right of return for Western Azerbaijanis only compounds the dissonance, exposing a government unwilling to confront its obligations under international law.

Armenia's current leadership claims to chart a democratic path, yet the persistence of territorial claims against Azerbaijan in its constitution and its rapid armament starkly contradict these assertions. The failure to allow Western Azerbaijanis to return to their homes raises a critical question: how can Armenia reconcile its democratic pretensions with policies that effectively deny human rights?

Not only that, but also the the international community, which often voices concerns over human rights, remains largely silent on the plight of Western Azerbaijanis. The world's selective outrage-loud for some crises but muted for others-underscores the urgent need for justice and accountability.

President Aliyev called on the OSCE and the European Commission to take a principled stance on this issue, arguing that ignoring the rights of Western Azerbaijanis undermines the very foundations of justice:

"Ignoring this matter is not the right step. This is a serious problem. It is about restoring the rights of hundreds of thousands of people. This is a human rights issue, a matter of justice. At the same time, it will also show that the current Armenian leadership is not a fascist, as the previous three presidents were fascists."

Azerbaijan remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving justice for the Western Azerbaijan Community. As President of Azerbaijan stated, "Let everyone know, both in Armenia and those behind it, that this issue will not be excluded from the agenda until Azerbaijanis can settle in Western Azerbaijan, including in West Zangazur, under secure conditions."

The international community must not turn a blind eye to the plight of Western Azerbaijanis. Armenia's refusal to engage with this issue not only undermines its democratic credibility but also prolongs a grave injustice. Restoring the rights of these individuals is not merely a political matter-it is a test of humanity's commitment to justice and the rule of law.