Armenia Struggles To Reconcile Democracy With Western Azerbaijan Demands

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Armenia's claim to Democratic values faces an undeniable test as
it continues to sidestep addressing the legitimate demands of
Azerbaijanis expelled from Western Azerbaijan. Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan's recent statements, marked by historical distortions and
geographical misrepresentations, only deepen the confusion and
evade the core issue: the restoration of the rights of hundreds of
thousands of displaced Azerbaijanis.
Armenian leadership's reluctance to engage with the Western
Azerbaijan Community underscores a deeper resistance to reckoning
with its own past. Western Azerbaijanis were expelled from their
ancestral lands during a series of forced deportations. Despite
this, the term "Western Azerbaijan" is dismissed by Armenia as an
unfounded claim, rather than a reflection of historical realities
and the rights of displaced peoples. Note that the issue of Western
Azerbaijan is not a matter of territory, but rather a human rights
issue. The term "Western Azerbaijan," is rooted in historical facts
and is used in the context of the right to self-identification. The
Armenian government should focus on addressing the core essence of
the issue instead of engaging in debates about geographical and
historical details. (for
historical context) .
President Ilham Aliyev, during his interview with
Azerbaijani TV channels, shed light on this critical
matter:
"I believe it would be appropriate for Armenia's Prime Minister
to meet with representatives of the Western Azerbaijan Community.
To my knowledge, they are even ready to travel to Yerevan. He
should meet them, hear their concerns, and listen to them. These
people were unjustly expelled from those lands. They have every
right to return. If this does not happen, then what kind of
European democracy can we speak of? Armenia portrays itself as a
country pursuing the path of European democracy. Let them
demonstrate this visibly."
Despite portraying itself as a beacon of "European democracy,"
Armenia has failed to take substantive steps toward addressing the
plight of Western Azerbaijanis. Instead, Pashinyan's administration
has chosen to present the concept of "Western Azerbaijan" as a
territorial claim. Yet, as President Ilham Aliyev emphasized,
Azerbaijan's demands focus solely on the restoration of human
rights and justice, not territorial expansion.
"Our request is exactly this, and demanding it does not mean
claiming any territory. It's about approaching this from the
perspective of human rights, and we will not remove this issue from
the agenda," President Aliyev reiterated.
Let us note an important fact that, the Armenian leadership has
consistently maintained a "slippery position" regarding the issue
of Western Azerbaijan. We can recall the unfounded and
contradictory claims made by Nikol Pashinyan in his statement on
July 25, 2023, where he referred to the "voluntary departure" of
Azerbaijanis from Armenia and the suggestion of "payment of
compensation" to them. The Armenian government should understand
that individuals have the right to return to their homeland,
regardless of the circumstances under which they left. By not
permitting the return of Western Azerbaijanis, the Armenian
government is committing a crime against humanity.
The Armenians were aware of the harsh deportation of
Azerbaijanis from Western Azerbaijan. They understood that they had
occupied the lands of a neighboring country-lands that had never
rightfully belonged to them. In Armenia, they naively believed that
this situation would persist indefinitely and that the world, along
with Azerbaijan itself, would eventually accept the occupation of
Garabagh.
In his remarks, Azerbaijani President highlighted
the work already done to support the community's
cause:
"It was in those years that, on my recommendation, Azerbaijani
scientists began to create scientific works. For example, a major
scientific work was created on the Iravan Khanate, historical maps
were published on the past life and settlement of Western
Azerbaijanis there. The Western Azerbaijan Community was created,
its activities were further improved, including contacts with many
international organizations, and this issue has already been put on
the international agenda."
Yet, Armenia's leadership remains mired in contradictory
statements. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's recent denial of the
right of return for Western Azerbaijanis only compounds the
dissonance, exposing a government unwilling to confront its
obligations under international law.
Armenia's current leadership claims to chart a democratic path,
yet the persistence of territorial claims against Azerbaijan in its
constitution and its rapid armament starkly contradict these
assertions. The failure to allow Western Azerbaijanis to return to
their homes raises a critical question: how can Armenia reconcile
its democratic pretensions with policies that effectively deny
human rights?
Not only that, but also the the international community, which
often voices concerns over human rights, remains largely silent on
the plight of Western Azerbaijanis. The world's selective
outrage-loud for some crises but muted for others-underscores the
urgent need for justice and accountability.
President Aliyev called on the OSCE and the European Commission
to take a principled stance on this issue, arguing that ignoring
the rights of Western Azerbaijanis undermines the very foundations
of justice:
"Ignoring this matter is not the right step. This is a serious
problem. It is about restoring the rights of hundreds of thousands
of people. This is a human rights issue, a matter of justice. At
the same time, it will also show that the current Armenian
leadership is not a fascist, as the previous three presidents were
fascists."
Azerbaijan remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving
justice for the Western Azerbaijan Community. As President of
Azerbaijan stated, "Let everyone know, both in Armenia and those
behind it, that this issue will not be excluded from the agenda
until Azerbaijanis can settle in Western Azerbaijan, including in
West Zangazur, under secure conditions."
The international community must not turn a blind eye to the
plight of Western Azerbaijanis. Armenia's refusal to engage with
this issue not only undermines its democratic credibility but also
prolongs a grave injustice. Restoring the rights of these
individuals is not merely a political matter-it is a test of
humanity's commitment to justice and the rule of law.
MENAFN10012025000195011045ID1109077045
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.