Christine Kwiat Named Chief Research And Development Officer At Welch's

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Since joining the company in November 2020, Kwiat has played a pivotal role in advancing Welch's transformation, driving initiatives that have redefined innovation processes and grown the portfolio. Her appointment underscores Welch's commitment to innovation and its mission to bring quality, delicious, and nutritious foods to consumers worldwide.

"Chris' strategic vision and proven ability to drive transformation have been instrumental in advancing our innovation agenda," said Trevor Bynum, Welch's President and CEO. "Her ability to inspire teams and deliver breakthrough solutions is exactly what we need as we accelerate our growth trajectory, and we are thrilled to have her at the helm of our R&D organization."

Kwiat has more than two decades of leadership experience in research, development, quality, and innovation. Prior to Welch's, she served as Vice President of R&D Innovation, Product & Portfolio Management at Schwan's Food Company. Her earlier experience includes various leadership roles at Kraft Foods, Oscar Mayer and Nabisco, where she directed several successful product launches and holds five patents in food technology and packaging innovation.

"I am honored to lead Research and Development at Welch's during this transformative time," said Kwiat. "As a farmer-owned cooperative, we have a unique opportunity to build on our legacy of quality and innovation while creating products that delight consumers and deliver value to our grower-owners."

Kwiat holds a Master of Science in Food Science & Human Nutrition from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a Bachelor of Science in Food Science from Penn State University. She serves on Boston University's Innovation Quorum Board of Directors and Hennepin Arts Board of Directors.

About Welch's

Founded more than 150 years ago and headquartered in

Massachusetts, Welch's is an iconic and leading fruit-based food, beverage, and agricultural cooperative owned by

650 family farms across

the United States. Our purpose of nourishing through the goodness of fruit is at the core of everything we do and unites our growers and employees in our quest to be the best. We are on a mission to sustainably deliver flavorful moments to consumers everywhere with our delicious real fruit juices, refreshingly sweet sparking juices, and family-favorite fruit spreads, jams, and jellies.









SOURCE Welch Foods Inc.