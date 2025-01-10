AGCO ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
Date
1/10/2025
DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO ), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings release conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 6 at 10 a.m. ET. The company will refer to slides on its conference call. Interested persons can access the conference call and slide presentation via AGCO's website at
under the "Investors" section.
The webcast will also be archived for 12 months immediately afterward.
About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO ) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio, including leading brands
Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit .
Please visit our website at
SOURCE AGCO Corporation
