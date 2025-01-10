AGCO ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 10, 2025

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO ), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today its fourth-quarter 2024 release call is scheduled for Thursday, February 6 at 10 a.m. ET. The company will refer to slides on its conference call. Interested persons can access the conference call and slide presentation via AGCO's website at

under the "Investors" section.

The webcast will also be archived for 12 months immediately afterward.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO ) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio, including leading brands

Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit .



