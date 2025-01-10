Ambcrypto Launches Daily Crypto News Podcast: Chain Reaction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TALLINN, Estonia, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMBCrypto has officially launched its much-anticipated daily news podcast, Chain Reaction . This podcast delivers the latest updates from the world, offering engaging discussions and expert insights to help listeners stay informed in the ever-evolving blockchain landscape. Whether you are a novice or a seasoned investor, Chain Reaction is your go-to resource for all things crypto.

What Listeners Can Expect

Each episode covers trending topics from the global crypto ecosystem, including groundbreaking events such as Bitcoin surpassing $100,000 and innovations like Jeju Island's NFT tourist cards. The podcast simplifies complex topics, making them accessible to everyone, regardless of their level of expertise.

Listeners will enjoy a mix of expert opinions, market analysis, and breaking news, covering everything from regulatory updates to cutting-edge technological advancements.

Dynamic and Engaging Format

Chain Reaction is hosted by Maria and Alex, whose conversational style and ability to explain intricate concepts create an engaging listening experience. From memecoins like Dogecoin to whale activity impacting Bitcoin, every episode is packed with precision and insight.

Their chemistry and clarity ensure that even complex discussions leave listeners with actionable knowledge and a deeper understanding of the crypto world.

Insights Into the Future of Crypto

The podcast offers in-depth discussions about future market trends, such as a predicted 2025 rally fueled by Bitcoin's diminishing supply. Other significant assets like Ethereum and Worldcoin are also analyzed, offering a comprehensive market perspective.

Where to Listen

Chain Reaction is available on major platforms like Apple Podcasts , Spotify , and AMBCrypto . Stay informed by tuning in today.

Media Contact:

Sujeev Thomas, AMBCrypto

